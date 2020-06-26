Racism.
If you think that the Black Lives Matter movement is only about police tactics, I suggest you do an internet search for “I’ll teach my grandkids to hate you.”
That search will return numerous articles and the video clip that prompted them.
This disturbing video shows a white woman yelling at BLM protestors in Branson, Missouri. The most memorable rant is “I’ll teach my grandkids to hate you!” while draping herself in a Confederate flag. Behind her were others, including children, similarly clad, and apparently just as resolute.
Now, clearly this woman is a racist. This type of person and the hatred they seethe are scary because, like some of our Founding Fathers, they fail to fully comprehend the significance and true expanse of the grand experiment those forefathers embarked on when they created our nation.
The fact that some of those original founders were short-sighted is no reason to idolize them for their shortcomings. Not accepting the commonality of the human species has handicapped our nation long enough.
Even scarier than those easily identified racists, are you and I because we have allowed racism to not only continue in America, but to thrive.
During Europe’s years of Nazi domination, hundreds of camps existed to facilitate “The Final Solution.”
After the war, not all the camps were pulled down and plowed over. Some were placed in their true context for future generations to learn about the horrors and injustices of the past.
We can’t, and shouldn’t, try to remove all the scars on our nation’s character, nor should we make them into holy relics to glorify the evils associated with them.
We have allowed those icons of hatred to dominate our landscape. We should illuminate them for what they were, rather than try to totally erase them.
John Boggs
Concrete
