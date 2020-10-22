I am deeply troubled by how divided we have become as a nation. Perhaps being so troubled is one thing most of us share. We know there will be intense disappointment and anger on whichever side does not gain the presidency.
I believe that if we want to emerge from the many-layered and desperate crisis before us, if we want to step forward on the firmest possible footing toward a "more perfect union," a better future for us all and for our world, we must make extraordinary effort to work together. I have found no better expression than the “With Malice Toward None” pledge offered by Braver Angels, a citizens’ organization made up of red, blue and other Americans working for less rancor and more goodwill in our politics.
The pledge states that “regardless of how the election turns out, I will not hold hate, disdain, or ridicule for those who voted differently from me. Whether I am pleased or upset about the outcome, I will seek to understand the concerns and aspirations of those who voted differently and will look for opportunities to work with people with whom I don’t agree.”
I believe everything we need to do begins here. But can I do this? Can you?
I believe we must try if we truly want to advance toward solving any of the deep concerns we have for our common future. In the history of humanity, never has there been a greater need for extraordinary humanity from every one of us.
Becky Fletcher
Sedro-Woolley
