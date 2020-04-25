Gov. Jay Inslee’s classification of essential services versus unessential services is arbitrary at best.
In Anacortes, construction crews are working round the clock to finish a roundabout at the intersection of Oakes Avenue and Ship Harbor Boulevard. When my wife and I drove by, there were over 15 construction workers on site. Not one worker was wearing a mask, and no one was practicing “social distancing.”
I would like the governor to explain to me why this roundabout is essential while private residential and commercial construction has been shut down. The families of private contractors are suffering untold economic hardships while public construction goes on unabated.
Hospitals are going bankrupt because they can no longer do “non-essential” procedures. Inslee does not have a clue regarding the trauma he is putting families through, who in fact could be working with proper safeguards in place.
Shutting down parks and fishing is insane. This has nothing to do with COVID-19.
We need a governor who can get our state back to work as soon as possible with the proper safeguards.
Richard G. Bowen
Anacortes
Editor’s note: Gov. Inslee announced on Friday that that he would be lifting some restrictions on construction work, provided job sites meet safety standards.
