Letter: We should all do our part to lower COVID risk
I’ve been reading about locations with high percentages of Trump voters, low vaccination rates and high COVID death rates (Kaiser Family Foundation and others). And I’ve wondered: Don’t they want this to be over?
Apparently not. For months we’ve heard the reasons from the hesitant and refusers: waiting for FDA approval, doing their own research, deeply personal choices, dark totalitarian fantasies. But a letter from Sept. 25 is more clarifying. It’s really the Trump vaccine, you see, and Biden doesn’t deserve the credit.
One might think that refusing a life-saving, pandemic-ending vaccine when a Democrat promotes it looks like self-destructive, anti-social, nihilistic behavior. But, no, this is what owning the libs looks like.
I got vaccinated to stay healthy, protect my family and to avoid participating in a population-level problem. By contrast, anti-vaxxers are willing hosts for the virus to propagate, mutate and infect others. They are prolonging the pandemic.
Mandates worked for the Continental Army in 1777, and they’re working today. One’s right to a specific job is not greater than another’s right to a healthy life. What they’re being asked to do is reasonable. But did it have to come to this?
As of Sept. 30, 97 Skagitonians had died from COVID. (skagitcounty.net) That’s one out of approximately 1,340 residents. (goskagit.com)
Imagine the Burlington-Edison High School gym packed for a basketball game against Mount Vernon. Add the teams, refs, cheerleaders and the Herald photographer and you’ve got about 1,340 people. After the Pledge of Allegiance the announcer says that, by the way, one of us will die in the second half unless everyone gets vaccinated. Wouldn’t each person want to do their part so that every single person walks out alive?
We each have the power to help. It’s simple. And it’s the only way out.
