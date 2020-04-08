In these uncertain times of the COVID-19 crisis, we all feel extremely vulnerable.
Contamination can come from one who is obviously sick or even the breath of someone who is unaware they have the virus.
By washing our hands, using sanitizer or wearing gloves, we can reduce the danger of infected surfaces. However when the air itself is a danger, that gets rather scary.
I think that if the advice of the experts was that wearing a cloth mask could ensure that you were safe, every one of us would wear one when we are outside our homes. The desire to protect ourselves is very strong.
It is unfortunate that the experts say the purpose of the cloth mask is not to protect us but to protect those around us from the possibility of our having the virus and not even knowing it. We wear the mask not for ourselves but for our neighbors.
If we abide by the axiom, “Love your neighbor as yourself,” it would seem we would wear the mask outside our homes with the same motivation as if we were protecting ourselves.
Jerome Chandler
Mount Vernon
