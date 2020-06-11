I am increasingly disheartened to see the ongoing letters to the editor disregarding recommendations to wear a face covering when out and about.
I was raised in a family that embraced the idiom live and let live, so public opinion forums are not my comfort zone. “Don’t make a fuss” was my father’s advice about calling out bad behavior from neighbors. But as a physician taking care of some of the frailest among us, please consider my fuss.
Wearing a mask in public places is a good thing to do. It is a kind and respectful behavior that limits you exposing others to the coronavirus. It shows you care about people in our community. It is worthwhile. It is easy.
Wearing a mask is not about being fearful or free. It is not about being blue or red. It is not about being courageous or cowardly. It is a simple step you can take to limit the rate of infection in this community.
When I see my fellow Skagitonians in the hardware store wearing all kinds of face coverings, I want to thank them for caring. You folks are the reason our COVID-19 cases have dropped. You are limiting the exposure to our store clerks, our grandparents and our health-care workers. You are heroes.
If you decided not to wear a mask, consider how you may be hurting your neighbors, limiting our ability to open businesses and increasing the risk of infection, illness and death.
Yes, it is your right. But if patriotism is the devotion and vigorous support of one’s country, wearing a face covering is a patriotic choice.
Please consider the caring and community-minded decision to wear a mask.
Anita Meyer M.D.
Mount Vernon
