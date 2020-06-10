I am 80 years old. I have COPD. I have a Do Not Resuscitate order on file with my doctor.
My affairs are in order and I am prepared to die — whenever. And I wear a mask all the time I am out in public, even when riding my bicycle.
Why? Because I don't want to make you sick. This is such a simple thing to do for my neighbors that I don't understand why so many people refuse to do it.
Beverly Haywood
La Conner
