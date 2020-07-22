I see hundreds of people walking around with masks that do not cover their noses. Listen, folks: if you do that, you might just as well be wearing no mask at all. A sneeze could infect everyone around you, and COVID likes nothing better than to settle on the receptor cells in your nasal cavity.
Wear a mask, one that covers you from the lower bridge of your nose to under your chin. Leaving your nose out marks you as not too bright.
I heard a guy say, “I don’t wear masks; I’m a patriot.“ What a pathetic, foolish thing to say. But wearing masks without covering your nose is, practically speaking, almost as bad.
Retailers should take note, as well. Some large stores have employees running around with masks not covering their noses and with masks around their necks. You would think they would at least value their employees enough to protect them. If nothing else, they are creating liability for their companies.
Unless the Republicans succeed in giving immunity to corporations at the expense of employees and the public, gross negligence puts them at risk, and culpable in the eyes of the law.
As well it should be.
Douglas Mills
Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.