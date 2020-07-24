Why Ron Wesen for Skagit County commissioner again? First and foremost, why the heck not? He’s done a great job serving Skagit Valley in every aspect of his commissioner role. More, Ron is a genuinely good man who believes strongly in advocating for everything that residents cherish in living here.
As important, ask anyone who knows Ron, has worked with or for him, has crossed his path in any way, he is also someone who is approachable and genuinely interested in hearing whatever someone has to say. In other works, he is a likeable guy who likes people and wants to help whenever and in whatever way he can.
Personally, he is exactly the kind of person I want representing me on the County Board of Commissioners. Someone who is willing to listen, willing to take a stand on what’s important, and willing to challenge the status quo, the naysayers, the headstrong, the list goes on, to get what’s best for Skagit Valley and its residents.
I encourage you to vote to retain Ron Wesen as a Skagit County commissioner. I know I am.
James English
Anacortes
