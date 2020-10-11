Re-elect Ron Wesen. Why? Most importantly, to help keep Skagit from becoming a charter county.
There’s a strong push for Skagit County to transition from its county commission form of government to that of a charter. Contrary to claims, our county commission form of government, not perfect by any stretch, is not broken. So why try to fix something not broken, because it would benefit myriad environmental, progressive and other special interest groups, not the majority of us living here.
Before moving to Skagit County, I was active in King County politics, including as a member of the King County Charter Review Commission. I got to see how bureaucratically dysfunctional and staff-heavy its charter had made all aspects of governance there: a nine-member county council too often bogged down in its decision-making processes waiting for this or that study result or committee input; the county executive role the charter created allowing one person to daily decide what the county would or wouldn’t do to support its citizenry, etc. You only need to look at King County today to see how flawed its charter has impacted political and everyday life there.
Re-elect Ron as a county commissioner to avoid charter rule's failings.
James English
Anacortes
