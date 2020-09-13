I cannot begin to express my disappointment, anger and sadness on reading that Commissioner Ron Wesen attended a 400-person gathering in conflict with (our own and his) Public Health officer’s and governor’s mandates.
If Wesen doesn’t believe in the rule of law, the role of government or conducting himself as a representative of his constituency, all of which are suggested by his attendance, he should resign.
David Mitchell
Mount Vernon
