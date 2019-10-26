Elections are coming, and decisions must be made.
Rich Wesen and Bill Wallace represent the best in terms of their leadership and experience on the Burlington-Edison School Board.
Both gentlemen exhibit a valuable knowledge of the district. Their combined interest ensuring the strongest student outcomes, effective staff development and well-developed budgeting have all contributed to where the district is today and where it will likely be tomorrow.
Since State Supreme Court directives and legislative actions related to school funding, the board has needed to be front and center with clear budgeting and decision making. Wesen and Wallace have demonstrated leadership and guidance as the district has navigated these shifts and challenges in school finance. As a result the Burlington-Edison School District is in a better position than many similar sized districts in Washington.
Soon votes will be cast for School Board. After a long career in the district, I cannot think of two better candidates than Rich Wesen and Bill Wallace. They represent the best the community could desire in leadership while fully understanding the needs of the patrons, students and staff. I endorse them and encourage the patrons to do the same.
Howard Shapiro
Mount Vernon
