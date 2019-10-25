Boy, does Donald Trump, “your favorite president,” (huffpost.com), have a deal for you!
You can have all the guns you want. You can control women’s reproductive decisions. He’ll pretend your rejection of gays, bisexuals and transgenders is a matter of religious freedom. He’ll wink at your delusion that white people are naturally superior to others. He’ll assure you that climate change is not real, that your addiction to fossil fuels harms nothing. And, along with you, he’ll ignore the strong evidence that massive application of pesticides and other chemicals to our food crops poses a growing threat to the environment and public health.
He’ll do all that and more. He’ll tell you that the news you don’t want to hear is fake, that any voice objecting to his attacks on our traditional allies or accepted science is evidence of the Deep State conspiring against you. At every turn, he’ll confirm your deepest fears of change.
All he wants is your support when he explodes our national debt in order to lower taxes on the rich, or when he privatizes public property and dirties your air and water for the benefit of the few. He’ll ask you to agree that his political opponents are traitors and to look the other way when he cozies up to dictators or blatantly invites other countries to help in his re-election.
And if our democracy suffers along the way, does that really matter? What counts is winning, and if a little voter suppression, some selective gerrymandering and another dose or two of Russian propaganda disguised as news is what it takes to win, that’s not too great a price to pay, is it, for all you’re getting in return?
Who wouldn’t jump at a deal like that?
Have a good day. It’s a beauty. I’m off to mow a lawn.
Ken Winkes
Conway
