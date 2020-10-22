An article in the Skagit Valley Herald reported that a plan was in the works to put lights on the Rainbow Bridge in La Conner. Sounds nice, but what about the rusting “wreck” of a bridge that spans the Skagit River in downtown Mount Vernon? Has it ever been painted?
It looks very sad and decrepit, and I wonder how secure it is? Mount Vernon is the county seat; shouldn’t that give us some kind of preference? I would really like to see it taken care of — it is after all the bridge that welcomes millions of visitors to our amazing valley every year.
Kathleen Bullock
Mount Vernon
