The United States has become a nation where nothing is anybody’s fault.
Why is Dennis Muilenburg still the Boeing CEO? Why are any of the top managers still working? Two 737 Max crashes were directly linked to a corporate culture that repeatedly chose profit over safety. More than 350 people are dead because top Boeing management cared more about their bloated salaries than the lives of their passengers.
In 2012 the U.S. ambassador to Libya was murdered by Islamic militants. The U.S. State Department had repeatedly ignored requests from the station in Libya for more security. Hillary Clinton, then Secretary of State, denied knowing of these requests. Her denial is both hollow and irrelevant. This happened on her watch, and she should have been immediately fired.
In the 2016 election against Trump, Clinton ran a terrible campaign. She lost, not primarily due to Russian meddling, but due to her own refusal to allocate sufficient time and resources to key states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. In her concession speech, she lamented “we lost, we lost.” No, Hillary lost because she was too arrogant to read poll numbers that she didn’t like.
I believe that Trump considers himself above the law and, de facto, above accountability. He used his charitable foundation as a slush fund for his campaign and to buy a portrait of himself. Trump University was simply a scam. When we finally get a look at his taxes, I think we will see a portrait of a long-time financial criminal with deep, longstanding ties to corrupt Russian oligarchs. His use of his office to intimidate the president of the Ukraine and damage Joe Biden is scurrilous.
He should be impeached and removed from office, but it won’t happen because here in the good old USA, true accountability no longer exists.
James Winchester
La Conner
