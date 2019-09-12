The proposed trillions of dollars to "fight" climate change by a great number of Democrat candidates is mind boggling.

Do any of these candidates even have any idea of how much money just one trillion dollars is?

After all that proposed spending and totally and drastically changing our style of living, what if climate change is not changeable by human effort?

Bernie Sanders is talking $16 trillion, Kamala Harris $10 trillion, and Elizabeth Warren's estimate is a bit more moderate at around $3 trillion.

Good luck on this, Democrat candidates.

Elma Johnson

Burlington

