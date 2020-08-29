I found the article in Sunday (Aug. 23) edition of the Skagit Valley Herald titled "Virus Experiment" revealing. Let us ask, "What if the Trump administration had done things effectively?"
In this article it noted to date that Germany, with a population of 81 million, reported 9,267 COVID deaths. After I read the article I used Google to search South Korea for the same information. With a population of 61 million, they had reported 309 deaths. (statista.com)
So how do we compare?
I did a little math. Our population is 328 million with over 170,000 deaths. If our leadership had been as effective as the Germans, we would only have 40,774 deaths to date. If our leadership had been as effective as South Korea, we would have only had 1,823 deaths.
So what price are we paying for failed leadership? Let us ask the many thousands of families who have needlessly lost loved ones, many of whom died alone and were terrified at the end. Let us ask the 30 million unemployed (marketplace.org) if they are suffering.
Let us ask the teachers, the students and the parents of those whose schools are not opening for in class learning. Tragically, many students without resources will fall further behind.
Let us ask the over-stressed health care workers about their own pain and the consequences on their families.
What a catastrophic price to pay, now and for many years to come, because of a huge ego, incompetence and the denial of science. Appalling, according to CBS News Tracker, that 57% of Republicans think that 170,000 deaths is an acceptable loss of life.
I would like to remind all fall college football fans about who dropped the ball.
Hal Pullin
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.