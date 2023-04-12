After all that has come to light recently, I ask myself, what’s going on here? How long can we afford this self-destructive trend in media and politics before we blow ourselves up? And what’s the attraction that makes people turn to the worst society has to offer — right-wing populism?
Where’s the line between free speech and verbal terrorism, when gas-filled loudmouths like Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Green, Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz and Trump are given all the attention in the media with their rants, screaming and lies, which now are called — alternative truth (another right-wing populist invention).
Speaking of lies, George Santos must be the master who proved that lying pays. Be elected on complete lies — and remain in office — must take the first prize. Which not only proves the benefit of lying, but also what a laughable spineless party the GOP is.
Why are those responsible from Jan. 6 still allowed to run amok? It’s said that a picture is worth a thousand words. I ask then, how many more pictures and video clips are needed to prove — beyond all doubt — what we all already know. Or do we? Perhaps the pictures are fakes, too?
How did it happen that Trump managed to bewitch half the nation, get cowardly Republicans to anoint his feet and lure the world into laughter? Just listen to sycophants like Marjorie Taylor Green and Lindsey Graham, and you’ll see that the misogynistic party has done its part and should be shelved.
In the ‘80’s, “banksters” went to jail for their shenanigans, but now, according to some, we should sympathize and donate to alleged criminals who can afford to fly home in their private Boeing 757s. It’s absolutely insane, in my opinion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.