After all that has come to light recently, I ask myself, what’s going on here? How long can we afford this self-destructive trend in media and politics before we blow ourselves up? And what’s the attraction that makes people turn to the worst society has to offer — right-wing populism?

Where’s the line between free speech and verbal terrorism, when gas-filled loudmouths like Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Green, Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz and Trump are given all the attention in the media with their rants, screaming and lies, which now are called — alternative truth (another right-wing populist invention).

