On Feb. 2, I was saddened to drive by another fatality accident on Highway 20 at Tibbles Lane. Serious accidents are becoming too much of a new normal for our community. We must take actions to reduce risk and keep our neighbors on the road safe, even if it means a bit more time for us on the road.
The section of Highway 20 around Campbell Lake contains multiple points where cars must cross fast traffic. This creates a big risk of serious accidents for the cars turning, and also those on the highway and those behind them. This heavily used stretch of road has seen a 20% increase in traffic over the past five years.
The best way to reduce risk for all drivers is to remember that right is always right. Taking a right turn both in and out of Highway 20 is the safest choice. I realize that might add a few minutes to your trip, but it can help save your life.
To accommodate a right in and right out across the whole of the roadway, I support a divided highway and more roundabouts.
Specifically, I and the Samish Indian Nation have pursued construction of a three-legged roundabout at the intersection of Highway 20 and Campbell Lake Road, just a few hundred yards from this tragic accident, to improve safety and access for all who travel on the roadway. In 2020, we secured federal funding through the U.S. Tribal Transportation Program Safety Fund to address safety issues just like this.
Until that roundabout and other safety measures become reality, we must all share the road. Slowing down traffic is a small price to pay for our safety.
If we all take steps to remember that right is right, it is the best way to help everyone on the road.
Tom Wooten
Samish Indian Nation chairman
