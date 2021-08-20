To paraphrase a Statler Brothers song, “How Do We Like Our Dream So Far, Is It Everything We Want?”
What have been our successes under the Biden administration?
Is it Afghanistan? A takeover by the Taliban so swift that President Biden couldn’t even squeeze in a few days at Camp David.
We were assured that Afghani forces were trained and ready. Will Antony Blinken and Gen. Milley keep their jobs? Incompetence seems to be the political order of the day. Even mainstream media terms this a disaster.
Is it China? Hong Kong is gone without so much as a murmur. Can Taiwan be far behind? China steals our intellectual property. No problem with China manufacturing our iPhones (and everything else).
Is it our southern border? Just remove the border; problem solved.
Is it infrastructure? A $1 trillion unfunded package on the books, is that our success? And a $3.5 trillion spending package right behind it.
Yellen says we will tax the wealthy. Right. And tax corporations. A corporate tax is just a cost that is passed on to us, the consumer.
Inflation and a dollar that buys less is a given. Could euros be the global currency of the future? A major change for the worth of our dollar. Oil priced in euros. Our deflated dollars converted to euros. Not a pleasant picture.
Note: The EU budget is based on a balanced budget, expenditures matched by revenue. Inflation is held in check and a euro that holds value.
A presidency for all Americans — Joe Biden for president ...
Inflation, wokeism, critical race theory, racial divide, political divide, COVID, crime in our streets. Are we feeling the togetherness?
With choices of far left and far right, where is common sense? Has middle America been totally disenfranchised?
Jeff Holmes
Anacortes
