It can be difficult for Trump supporter to admit they were fooled, to acknowledge that they fell for a lie and possibly the greatest liar of our time. But why continue down the rabbit hole?
It’s often said: Money and fame don’t always foster the most intelligent individuals and that inherited wealth can bring out the worst in people. In Trump’s case, I’d say all of the above.
Some time ago, you’d have been called a lunatic for believing in the supernatural, Bigfoot or aliens; now, you get elected to the GOP Congress for the most unimaginable “Q”-insanities. And worse, watching the Ivy-League-educated Republican legislators lowering themselves to the level of House Rep. Marjorie Greene by defending her craziness is mind-boggling. Where are the grown-ups?
Perhaps nothing should surprise me after what we saw in the Washington governor’s race. Just register as a Republican, support white-supremacy, “Q,” and you’re automatically “qualified.”
Isn’t it ironic that the domestic terrorists of Jan. 6 received stimulus checks? Picture what Trump’s response would’ve been, if Black Lives Matter had tried to overturn his election, illegally?
After he encouraged his lowly crowd to take the country back, he left for the White House to watch the show he’d started on TV.
The election proves the American people didn’t want our country “back.” We want to move forward and away from Trump. Every race has a first and a second place. This time, the Democrats won. Get over it.
If Trump is acquitted, then we the people should receive “get out of jail free” cards, too, from prosecution of most crimes, since apparently insurrection and death threats are no longer actionable; the Marjorie Greene Republican Party has set the new rules.
A. Helge Andersson
Sedro-Woolley
