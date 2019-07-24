The demographic distribution of the student population in the Burlington-Edison School District fails to be reflected on the B-E School Board.
The district is represented by well-established older, white males, five of them, but the student population comprises 52% males, 48% female.
It seems rather obvious that the female voice is not represented although we know with absolute certainty that each of those students has or had a mother — a female.
Furthermore, 72% of the students are white and 22% are Hispanic if I read the demographics correctly. So where is the Hispanic voice on the board?
Teo Rempel
Bow
