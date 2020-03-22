Last year, Donald Trump announced he would siphon $155 million from FEMA and claimed this money would not affect the government’s ability to respond to disasters, a main criticism from lawmakers as the hurricane season kicked off. And now he’s turned over the coronavirus response, finally, to FEMA to coordinate.
Let me be clear: FEMA stands for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Why didn’t he do this at the onset of this virus?
We have a spare tire in our cars in the event of a flat tire. We don’t leave the tire at home so we can pack more stuff in the trunk. It’s for an emergency. Have you ever driven a car with a flat? Try it and see what happens.
It appears that Trump doesn’t know there is a spare tire in a trunk let alone how to change a tire. Why doesn’t he divert funds from his ego to build a wall to alleviate this crisis? We all know the answer.
We need strong leadership such as an FDR or a Churchill. We are not getting it from Trump or his minion Mike Pence, just platitudes.
We humans should be very concerned, if it is bad as the Spanish flu. Do a search on “The next outbreak? We’re not ready.” Bill Gates predicted this pandemic in 2015.
Be safe and take care of your family.
Mark Wilkins
Sedro-Woolley
