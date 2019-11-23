The Republicans claim to be the champions of the religious right, so how is it they support a totally corrupt and amoral president? Where was their outrage over the tape of him bragging about molesting women? Where was it when he was caught scamming people with his phony Trump University and Trump’s illegal charity?
And where is the outrage over him bragging about all the money he raised for veterans that he kept to himself?
As a veteran, I feel that every vote for Trump is a slap in the face to all veterans.
How can the religious Republicans in Congress and the Senate continue to lie for this man? Where are their Christian values? They may not be outraged, but I certainly am with them.
Proud to be a never-Trumper.
John Kuntz
La Conner
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.