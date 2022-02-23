...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Most of us remember the chants of "Lock Her Up" regarding Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign. The talking heads of the right-wing media were salivating on a nightly basis with repeated stories and opinions about Clinton's illegal use of a personal email server while serving as secretary of state.
And now we hear that defeated ex-president Trump's staff and family also conducted official business using non-official electronic messaging accounts and did not copy or forward this information into their official accounts as the law dictates. (National Archives Record Administration, NARA) Not only that, but the NARA further discovered that the defeated ex-president routinely ripped up official government papers and also took classified documents from the White House to his palace in Mar-a-Lago — a blatant violation of federal law.
So why no outrage from Sean, Tucker or the other "Fix" news staff? The continuing hypocrisy of the right wing knows no bounds, and it will be interesting to see how they try to spin the news when Trump gets criminally indicted on several different fronts for his illegal behavior. The walls are closing in, and there are only so many lawsuits his disciples can file to stall the inevitable.
