Most of us remember the chants of "Lock Her Up" regarding Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign. The talking heads of the right-wing media were salivating on a nightly basis with repeated stories and opinions about Clinton's illegal use of a personal email server while serving as secretary of state.

And now we hear that defeated ex-president Trump's staff and family also conducted official business using non-official electronic messaging accounts and did not copy or forward this information into their official accounts as the law dictates. (National Archives Record Administration, NARA) Not only that, but the NARA further discovered that the defeated ex-president routinely ripped up official government papers and also took classified documents from the White House to his palace in Mar-a-Lago — a blatant violation of federal law.

So why no outrage from Sean, Tucker or the other "Fix" news staff? The continuing hypocrisy of the right wing knows no bounds, and it will be interesting to see how they try to spin the news when Trump gets criminally indicted on several different fronts for his illegal behavior. The walls are closing in, and there are only so many lawsuits his disciples can file to stall the inevitable.

"Lock Him Up?" It's got a nice sound to it.

Jim Halpin

Bow

