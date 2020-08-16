The violent rioters in Oregon have cost Portland businesses $23 million dollars in losses, plus $300,000 worth of damage done to public buildings so far. As far as I'm concerned, those responsible for this destruction should be prosecuted and be made to pay for their lawless behavior.
I felt the same way when the right-wing, gun-carrying Bundy gang took over the Malheur National Refuge and caused millions of dollars worth of damage there. But in the scheme of things, Americans should consider the destructive impacts and astronomical costs this administration is imposing on the American people by calling the pandemic and climate change a hoax and rolling back environmental protections.
Drastic changes have been made to the laws and public agencies that were put in place to keep our water, air, land and people healthy. By weakening NEPA, citizens will no longer have the right to object to drilling or other developments in their backyard. This is another blatant effort by Trump to silence working class communities of color.
The 2018 Camp Fire in California caused $11 billion in damages. Hurricanes Harvey, Maria and Irma in 2017 caused $265 billion in damages. Texans have seen insurance rates due to climate change events increase by 10%. Lost wages due to environmental destruction are estimated to be $155 billion per year by 2090. (PBS/ National Geographic/ NOAA).
Under Trump's rule, corporate criminal prosecution rates for environmental lawlessness are the lowest in decades, yet he ordered vicious attacks on peaceful protesters in D.C.
Lawful protest is peaceful. It doesn't destroy property or the common wealth. Educating oneself is one powerful form of protest.
A vote for Biden is another. He'll restore honesty, integrity, and intelligence to the White House. He'll unite and protect American citizens.
Teresa Dix
Mount Vernon
