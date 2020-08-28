You may remember awhile back when President Trump publicly called for less COVID-19 testing as, “When you test more, you get more cases.”
Well he may have gotten his wish now. On Monday, the CDC announced that if you are exposed to the virus but don’t have symptoms, unless you are vulnerable, you don’t have to have a test. This will certainly put a crimp in contact tracing as well as allow more spreading of our — most cases in the world — virus problem.
The article said all members of the task force agreed by consensus. However, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s {span}top infectious disease expert, {/span}was having surgery, and when asked about it on Wednesday he said he was concerned.
I’d suspect someone in the White House put a lot of pressure to turn on the CDC to make things look better. While I do trust Dr. Fauci, I cannot say the same for anyone else in this administration.
Randy Newmann
Sedro-Woolley
