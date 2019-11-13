I am overwhelmed at the “Emperor has no clothes” reality of our United States of America.
We are led by a man who is a bully, a denigrator, amoral, crass, angry and a blatant liar. Yet, yet, he is supported. Supporters scream about the “illegality” of the impeachment process, the “necessary” outing of the whistleblower, yet both are supported by the Constitution, legal.
Have we fallen so far as to accept, without seeming concern, the death and dismemberment of a journalist by an “ally,” separating tiny and not-so-tiny children at our southern borders from their parents, the 100% turning away from the Paris Accord, supporting coal in the 21st century, rolling back every possible environmental regulation, and the refusal by this administration to bring any gun legislation to a vote?
Who are we as a people? We can still vote.
Christine Wardenburg-Skinner
Edison
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.