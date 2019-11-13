I am overwhelmed at the “Emperor has no clothes” reality of our United States of America.

We are led by a man who is a bully, a denigrator, amoral, crass, angry and a blatant liar. Yet, yet, he is supported. Supporters scream about the “illegality” of the impeachment process, the “necessary” outing of the whistleblower, yet both are supported by the Constitution, legal.

Have we fallen so far as to accept, without seeming concern, the death and dismemberment of a journalist by an “ally,” separating tiny and not-so-tiny children at our southern borders from their parents, the 100% turning away from the Paris Accord, supporting coal in the 21st century, rolling back every possible environmental regulation, and the refusal by this administration to bring any gun legislation to a vote?

Who are we as a people? We can still vote.

Christine Wardenburg-Skinner

Edison

