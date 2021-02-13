Grifters have always been with us. The year 2016 was just the first time we made one president.
John R. Brinkley, who pretended to be a doctor in the 1920s and 1930s, made millions using the new technology of radio to sell patent medicines to the easily duped. Most memorably, he also performed hundreds of surgeries in his Kansas clinic, transplanting goat testicles into men who suffered from “sexual weakness.” Over the years his constant radio presence made his name familiar enough that when he decided to run for Kansas governor, he nearly won. (Wikipedia)
Now our former president, who rode 21st-century media into the nation’s highest office, is on trial in the Senate for fomenting insurrection. Few Republican senators are likely to convict him, but convicted or not, Trump has already done very well for himself. Not only did he erase the lines between public service and private profit by turning the entire country into a mammoth Trump foundation that served his private interests (Crew.org), but in the wake of his election loss, Trump-associated PACs collected more than $330 million. (Washington Post)
Trump’s hundreds of lies about the election had a high price. Eventually drawing thousands to the Capitol to “stop the steal,” they have already cost five lives and taxpayers over $500 million. (Washington Post)
As usual, others will be left holding the bag: Those facing fines or jail time for their actions on Jan. 6 (More than 200 have already been arrested and charged with crimes.); America’s taxpayers; and the many Republicans who are tied so tightly to Trump they can’t let go.
“Trump up” originally meant “to concoct with intent to deceive.” (Merriam-Webster)
Whether we’re talking bogus goat gland cures or lies grafted onto the body politic, that meaning of “Trump up” fits to a “T.”
Ken Winkes
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.