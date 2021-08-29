In answer to the letter "Who is liable for vaccine risks" (Aug. 26), I would ask who is liable for spreading the virus with their stubborn resistance to getting vaccinated to help prevent its spread?

Over 185 million Americans have been vaccinated, and there have been few COVID-19 deaths among them. Well over 90% of COVID deaths are of unvaccinated folks. The Pfizer vaccine has now been fully vetted and approved so that excuse is no longer valid.

What more proof do you need? What else is holding you back? We have had the vaccines available for over eight months, and you still need more time to do research on it? What is the real holdup?

There is nothing in the Constitution that gives you the "freedom" to spread deadly diseases to other Americans. Do the right thing: get vaccinated, wear masks and let's get rid of COVID for good.

John Kuntz

La Conner

