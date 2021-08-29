Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@skagitpublishing.com for help creating one.
In answer to the letter "Who is liable for vaccine risks" (Aug. 26), I would ask who is liable for spreading the virus with their stubborn resistance to getting vaccinated to help prevent its spread?
Over 185 million Americans have been vaccinated, and there have been few COVID-19 deaths among them. Well over 90% of COVID deaths are of unvaccinated folks. The Pfizer vaccine has now been fully vetted and approved so that excuse is no longer valid.
What more proof do you need? What else is holding you back? We have had the vaccines available for over eight months, and you still need more time to do research on it? What is the real holdup?
There is nothing in the Constitution that gives you the "freedom" to spread deadly diseases to other Americans. Do the right thing: get vaccinated, wear masks and let's get rid of COVID for good.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.