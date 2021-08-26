When it comes to mandatory COVID vaccinations, or to COVID vaccinations at all, an elephant in the room is that no one, absolutely no one, not the pharmaceutical companies that produce them nor the president, nor the governor nor the agencies that are recommending, if not demanding them, are willing to assume any liability for any damages caused by adverse side effects to them. That is not exactly a rousing endorsement of the safety of mRNA vaccines.
If there were a visible, reliable entity that took responsibility to make anyone, or their family, financially whole if they succumbed, via disability or death, to an adverse reaction, that would definitely be a statement of confidence. It would be a show of good faith by those marketing and financially benefiting from the sale of the vaccines that “safe” is not just a word being used for marketing purposes. It is important to keep in mind that in spite of the fact that everyone can receive a “free” injection, we are, as taxpayers, footing the bill.
It still leaves other questions to be answered, but it would be a positive move in the direction of responsibility to the consumers and the communities we live in.
Kenneth Dunning
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.