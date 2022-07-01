...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The idea of the Growth Management Act was to control sprawl, make services for populations more efficient and preserve the multitudes of conditions that allow a sustainable environment.
As expected, urban planners became the “experts” but growth happened so fast that unregulated basement apartments, dual households in single family zones or rented rooms became commonplace. One solution for that was to “allow” mom-in-law dwellings or, in British Columbia, one city converted single family to dual.
Things change. How do urban planners fit with farmland and infrastructure expertise? The farmers know what they need but are not “professional” planners.
Google search for “Farmland & Infrastructure Planning Studies,” and 29 sites later the site smallfarms.oregonstate.edu is displayed. Then 22 sites later, another "edu" (university) site was listed, and 15 sites after that some more. In the first 68 sites, five university sites were listed.
Maybe we need farmland planners to preserve farmland. Just a thought.
