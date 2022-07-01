The idea of the Growth Management Act was to control sprawl, make services for populations more efficient and preserve the multitudes of conditions that allow a sustainable environment.

As expected, urban planners became the “experts” but growth happened so fast that unregulated basement apartments, dual households in single family zones or rented rooms became commonplace. One solution for that was to “allow” mom-in-law dwellings or, in British Columbia, one city converted single family to dual.

Things change. How do urban planners fit with farmland and infrastructure expertise? The farmers know what they need but are not “professional” planners.

Google search for “Farmland & Infrastructure Planning Studies,” and 29 sites later the site smallfarms.oregonstate.edu is displayed. Then 22 sites later, another "edu" (university) site was listed, and 15 sites after that some more. In the first 68 sites, five university sites were listed.

Maybe we need farmland planners to preserve farmland. Just a thought.

Robert Pare

Bow

