There are two striking considerations when choosing our next president.
First, if you are on Social Security and Medicare, know that Donald Trump and the Republicans have promised to eliminate them. Trump has already proposed ending the funding for Social Security and Medicare by dropping the payroll tax. So if you value Social Security, don’t vote Republican. They’ve admitted what they plan to do.
Second, we must consider the president’s role as commander in chief of the Armed Forces. Trump has shown disdain for the military, which he is supposed to lead. He has called soldiers who died in war “losers” and “suckers.” John McCain was a war hero who bravely survived the horrors of being a prisoner of war. Yet Trump called him a “loser.” (PolitiFact)
Trump honestly can’t understand why anyone would sacrifice for their country. Look at this contrast: Joe Biden’s son, with his father’s blessing, volunteered for military service, winning a bronze star for his service. Trump told his son he would disown him if he enlisted in the military. (Washington Post)
Who should be our commander in chief?
Pat Pickett
Mount Vernon
