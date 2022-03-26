"Vladimir Putin is an opportunist. He noted our “red line” in Syria and invaded Crimea. He observed our Afghanistan pullout and invaded Ukraine. But are we blameless in this debacle? NATO expansion in particular?
In 1990, Secretary of State James Baker and President George Bush assured Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev that NATO would not expand eastward. Later (1997) private citizen Mikhail Gorbachev addressed Congress about the dangers of planned NATO expansion.
Eastward we went, placing missiles on Russia’s doorstep. Another time, another hemisphere; do we not remember the Cuban Missile Crisis and the serious situation that ensued? Did we not “set the trap” as we dangled NATO membership in front of Ukraine?
Even with Russian troops aligned at the border, VP Kamala Harris applauded Ukraine’s NATO ambitions. Russia invaded a few days later.
Weak presidents? This administration has been (is?) the perfect storm. Weakness does not bode well on the world stage. Jimmy Carter gave us the Iran Hostage crisis. A strong president brought an end to the situation but not before Russia invaded Afghanistan, which actually gave rise to the Taliban and even Osama bin Laden.
Would Russia have invaded Ukraine under a Trump presidency? While not a Trump fan, I think not. Putin really didn’t know what Trump might do. Not sure Trump knew either.
So who wins this war? No one. Everyone loses. Ukraine, (a refugee camp); Russia, (bankrupt) and the United States (inflation, a devalued dollar and no longer the world currency) — and that’s if it doesn’t go nuclear. It's just a matter of time before China goes into Taiwan. Could the Trump years have been the best before our decline?
Maybe our best approach would have been to honor our commitments and realize that we Americans (politicians and government agencies) are not above reproach. In fact many times, very wrong.
