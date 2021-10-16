So, Sen. Joe Manchin does not want the United States to become an “entitlement” society? The West Virginia Democrat is a recipient of one of the most entitled positions in the nation.
With a net worth of about $5 million, Manchin’s salary is at least $174,000 a year, plus annual allowances, premium health care, a fully vested pension, a family death gratuity and free parking. He can make up to 15% of his salary at outside venues. He also receives benefits that include personal expenses for his office, paid travel and goods and services. (U.S. Sun, Congressional Research Service)
A taxpayer-paid subsidy covers 72% of his health care insurance premium. How dare he belittle “entitlements.”
Who is Manchin to deny families struggling to make ends meet benefits that would help them to become productive citizens? He does not have to be concerned about the cost of an unexpected trip to the hospital, expensive prescriptions, the cost of adequate health care insurance or how to pay for additional education after high school.
The former administration’s tax cuts to the extremely rich would have helped pay for many new programs.
Who is Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona? Republicans in her dysfunctional state recently spent millions of dollars trying to overturn the election of a legitimately elected president.
She had her 15 minutes of fame and receives all of the perks afforded that office.
Who are these elected people who are now trying to tear down the Republic? Majorie Taylor Greene, Josh Hawley, Gov. DeSantis, Gov. Greg Abbott, Mitch McConnell, Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump. I could fill a whole page with names.
The U.S. faces gigantic problems — from climate change to the pandemic crisis.
We do not need obstructionists in Congress who want their faces in front of cameras. Wake up, America.
