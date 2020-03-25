I really like our Sedro-Woolley Post Office — and the employees there are consistently gracious, friendly and efficient.

I am most alarmed to see, given the horrible virus we have spreading, that they are not wearing masks and gloves. And they are dealing with the public at close range, handling all sorts of mail.

I would think the management would want to protect their staff and the public — and be an example of responsible adherence to the state and federal guidelines.

What is going on there?

Linda Wilkins

Sedro-Woolley

