Thank you to the writer on March 7 (“Mask opponents hurting us all”). I would like to echo his frustration regarding how challenging it appears to follow such simple recommendations and expectations regarding mask-wearing and social distancing.
Recently, I attended a church service where many were abiding by mask-wearing mandates, and others clearly demonstrated little regard for social distancing or mask mandates. I wonder if this same group chooses not to wear seat belts in vehicles or believes shoplifting is acceptable?
There are rules that exist to protect ourselves and the health and well-being of others. You might never experience a car fatality that could have been avoided or the consequences of being caught stealing — but does that possibility overshadow the potential risk to ourselves and others?
How can members of society accept the possibility of harm to themselves or others by blatantly choosing not to wear a mask in public settings or follow social distance expectations to the best of abilities?
Many businesses have creatively transformed services and events thanks to technology — offering everything from streaming movies and concerts to "drive-up or curbside" services, and thoughtfully and carefully packaging up services such as dating library books, seed starts or hiding Easter eggs.
The choice is ours. We can seek and support businesses and other sectors that are doing their best to follow guidelines and collectively celebrate as progress is made.
For those in denial that COVID exists and that its impacts should even be acknowledged, there have been millions of deaths that have exposed the inequities and inequalities of society. The choice is ours, but the impacts can have a ripple effect that can help or potentially harm.
Britta Eschete
Mount Vernon
