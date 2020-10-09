I have a shirt that says “Land of the Free, Because of the Brave.”
What did our brave men and women sacrifice their lives for? Was it so one political party could threaten the nation if they don’t get their way? Was it so that party’s members could riot in the streets causing inconceivable damage because they are upset? So they could attack our police, attack our voting system and rearrange election night to their bidding?
Was it so they could threaten to stack the Supreme Court and Senate so there would no longer be a two-party system that mattered? Or to demolish our borders so anyone could come in illegally and expect to receive a complete handout?
Or so groups could demand their way and threaten this land, our brave men and women fought for? Yes or no? You tell me. Don’t forget their sacrifice.
They fought and died for our freedom. Our flag and national anthem meant something to them. Remember them as you vote Nov 3.
Larry Coggins
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.