If Donald Trump truly is a Christian, why would he say, “It is what it is,” in reference to the current number of the U.S COVID-19 deaths?
This man isn’t delusional; he’s pure evil.
The U.S alone stands for nearly 25% of the world’s 20 million infected and the world's 700,000 dead. (npr.org)
Christians should ask four questions:
First, should we re-elect Trump who said, “we won two beautiful wars,” during which over 500,000 Americans died? (Department of Veterans Affairs)
Second, should people of faith care about the Constitution?
Third, does Trump care about the Constitution?
Fourth, does any of this matter?
How can it be that white evangelical Christians who seek to apply biblical standards in their lives enthusiastically elected Donald Trump, and still vast numbers support him, despite his anything-but-Christian policies, style and personal life? What’s the attraction? Even after enacting the deliberately cruel zero tolerance policy that ripped families apart and put children in cages at the Mexico border, evangelical support for him is strong.
As separation of church and state, and the freedom to worship is guaranteed in the Constitution, millions of deeply religious Americans find it very offensive to be "thrown under the bus” by religious fanatics’ intention of establishing a fundamentalist caliphate in the U.S.
“Every kingdom divided against itself … shall not stand.” (Matthew 12:25)
A. Helge Andersson
Sedro-Woolley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.