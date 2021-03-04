Four years ago when Donald J. Trump took office, it was the announced goal of the administration to increase the number of jobs in the U.S.
Republicans held the presidency and majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. It was decided that instead of giving money directly to the working class of America, the government should invest a couple of trillion dollars to corporations in America to encourage them to invest in creating jobs for lower-income workers.
The money was given to big corporations. It was promptly spent by them to buy back stock shares that smaller investors had purchased over the years. Virtually none of it ended up creating jobs or back "in the economy."
Four years later, the poorer people of America have suffered under the Trump regime's corruption, mismanagement and dismantling of the government, as well as fawning over the rich people of America. In addition, we have had to contend with a pandemic that has caused the deaths of more than half a million of our people.
Now it is suggested that giving those who suffered and lost their income and have been homebound due to the pandemic should not be granted relief because it "would only add to the nation's debt." This is money that will be returned almost immediately to circulation by those same people who need to buy gas, electricity, food and clothes that they have not been able to afford for the past year-plus.
Why do the rich people of America deserve to be given a "stimulus package," but the working people of America do not deserve to be helped?
Scott Pederstuen
Marblemount
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.