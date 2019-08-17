Christine Flowers' July 5 column in the Skagit Valley Herald ("Nike's Betsy Ross debacle scores one for political correctness") brings Colin Kaepernick's name for the forefront again.

Why does the news seem to hang on his every move? If Colin doesn't like flags on his tennis shoes, then get another pair.

Does he not know that bowing the knee is a gesture of respect and honor? As is bowing the head and at the waist.

Personally I do not like to see the emblem of our flag printed on fabric and sewn into shirts, shorts, swimwear and head gear.

Martha Williamson

Burlington

