Why is Donald Trump participating in an election he thinks is “rigged”? If he thinks it is rigged, why would he, or any critically thinking person, participate as a candidate?
Why is Trump allowing the election to be rigged? Didn’t he say the 2016 election was rigged? He’s been president for over three years. Why hasn’t he stopped the election “rigging”?
Since he hasn’t stopped the “rigging” in the three-plus years he has been president, why should I vote for him?
Robert Bordeau
Camano Island
