The president has been hospitalized with COVID-19 and, as always with this pernicious virus, the outcome is uncertain, although he has better medical care than any other American. (washingtonpost.com).
Information is evolving about where he contracted the virus. From the timing of the positive test results for many of the 150 or so largely unmasked guests attending the Sept. 26 Rose Garden event for Trump Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, that large gathering may have been a super-spreader event, not unlike the choir cluster here in Skagit County. (buzzfeednews)
During last week’s debate, Trump mocked Joe Biden’s wearing of a face mask, and in defiance of debate requirements and venue doctors’ requests, members of the Trump family in attendance removed their face masks. (businessinsider.com)
Trump’s followers and some other GOP candidates have likewise eschewed face masks. Will they now reconsider?
The reckless downplaying of the virus and baseless opposition to wearing face masks threatens recovery from COVID-19 both nationally and locally. Trump’s attitude has been echoed by state and local GOP candidates who infamously held a 400-person mostly maskless fundraiser locally, despite the risk of further virus spread.
GOP State District 10 candidate and Republican Party Chairman Bill Bruch, who “distrusts” our local public health officials’ advice, (goskagit.com) organized the fundraiser attended by candidates for various offices, including two Skagit county commissioner candidates.
We don’t need reckless leaders at any level of government whose words or behavior dispense disinformation and sow confusion that endangers public health and safety.
That the U.S. president has contracted COVID-19 is an unsettling though teachable moment. But for our state and local GOP candidates, is it a learnable moment?
Mary Ruth Holder
Mount Vernon
