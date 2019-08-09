Ask any marine mammal and they'll agree: Plastic has got to go.
Countless seabirds, seals, whales and other creatures have died from ingesting or becoming entangled in plastic. Additionally, plastic microparticles roam our oceans and accumulate in these animals' food supply and may end up on our plates if we eat seafood.
In many ways, plastic harms our health and that of other creatures. Isn't it time for positive change?
Though we've grown accustomed to using plastic in our lives, we can easily unlearn this habit. Humans lived more than 99% of our history without it.
There are alternatives to this problematic packaging: Bring a reusable mug, water bottle, bag or takeout container to supermarkets, coffee shops and restaurants. The responsibility to leave plastic in the past doesn't rest solely on our shoulders. Companies that package their products would be wise to invest in plastic alternatives.
Biodegradable plastics made from plants are a step in the right direction. We can transition toward little, if any, single-use packaging and get in the habit of reusing durable containers when we shop.
Rebecca Canright
Rockport
