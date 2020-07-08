While watching Trump’s rally in Tulsa, one may ask: Is this man a president or a wannabe comedian? Either way, it’s pathetic, and the squirm-inducing message was all about him with no sign of leadership or consolation in this troubled time.
Proving he can drink a glass of water with one hand and walk down a ramp by himself is absurd enough, but seriously suggesting that the coronavirus will magically disappear or slow down if we stop testing, as the pandemic breaks new records, is beyond cruel.
Sweeping the coronavirus under the carpet won’t make it go away, but only make the pandemic worse, much worse, and as his supporters spread the virus among each other, by following Trump’s example in not wearing masks, they may ensure a historic victory for Joe Biden.
Trump’s suggestion has some logic, looking at it from his bizarre perspective. “With smaller testing we’d show fewer cases” (Trump). “By locking hospital doors, we would reduce hospitalizations. And if we stopped issuing death certificates, Americans would achieve immortality.” (New York Times).
“It’s this kind of strategy that has led the United States, with 4% of the world’s population, to experience 25% of the deaths worldwide from the coronavirus” (New York Times).
If 50,000-plus new cases per day occurred for five months, there might not be any Trump supporters left by November.
As the coronavirus or Trump’s “hoax” burns through the nation like an unstoppable wildfire, our “alpha-male”-obsessed president should listen to former Vice President Dick Cheney: “Real men wear masks.” Who does Trump think he is — Mr. Universe?
Please wear a face mask. Saving a fellow American’s life is such a small but grandly patriotic thing to do.
Let’s fight COVID-19 together.
A. Helge Andersson
Sedro-Woolley
