Wishing for truth
I have to admit, the quiet of the last several days has been lovely.
I’m really looking forward to the inauguration this time. I like what Joe Biden has to say, and it will be good to see a woman of color a step from the presidency.
But I also admit I’m not looking forward to the Republicans flipping out over the things they couldn’t have cared less about under Trump. Hypocrisy never gets far from the federal government. But it’s really sad to see it in the valley. A local writer accuses Biden of hypocrisy (“Witnessing blatant hypocrisy,” Letters, Nov. 28) while Trump works at only one thing: proving he’s the best at everything when he’s really the worst.
I have no doubt that the Republicans in D.C. will do the only thing they know how to do. Obfuscate.
My Christmas wish is for everyone in politics to speak the truth for 10 days, but I’m not sure we’d survive it.
Kenneth Field
Burlington
