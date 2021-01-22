The recent insurrection and attempted coup of our Capitol was the result of, for the most part, Trump’s followers’ resistance to cultural and social change.
Days later front-page headlines read, “Trump’s 1776 commission critiques liberalism in report derided by historians.”
The following day, Jan. 20, sport headlines noted:
– Seahawks announced Karen Wilkens-Mickey as the new VP for diversity, equity and inclusion.
– The Atlanta Falcons hire Terry Fontenot as first Black GM.
– N.Y. Mets fire newly hired GM Jarod Porter after recent uninvited sexual texts and images sent to a female reporter.
– Sarah Thomas announced to be the first woman official to serve in this year’s Super Bowl.
On the same day, Kamala Harris was inaugurated as the first African-American, first South Asian and first woman vice president of the U.S.
And ... the first Black president of the U.S., Barack Obama, welcomed the newly elected president of the U.S., Joe Biden.
The highly talked about inaugural poem, “The Hill We Climb,” delivered by 22-year-old Black national youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman, included “... when we grieve we grow.”
The world is changing, our society is changing, and there is a new awareness.
This awareness does not need a label. It is not liberal, it is not socialism ... and it is good for business.
Mark Pearson
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.