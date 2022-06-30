...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...In central and eastern strait, west winds 15 to 25 knots.
In the Northern Inland Waters, south winds 15 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, East
Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Northern
Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
To paraphrase President Franklin Delano Roosevelt: June 24, 2022, is a date that will live in modern history infamy. It was on that date that the U.S. Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade. It decided women no longer have a say in what happens to their bodies.
That means that if a woman gets pregnant because of rape or incest, she must have the baby. It means that a woman having a tough pregnancy that could threaten her life also may still have to carry that baby.
I have heard some people say that abortion was not in the 1867 Constitution, so we should not have abortion now. Women's suffrage is not in the 1867 Constitution either. Does that mean they will take a woman's right to vote away?
People who believe in same-sex marriage and gay rights ought to be careful. The U.S. Supreme Court could very well come for them next.
