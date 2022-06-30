To paraphrase President Franklin Delano Roosevelt: June 24, 2022, is a date that will live in modern history infamy. It was on that date that the U.S. Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade. It decided women no longer have a say in what happens to their bodies.

That means that if a woman gets pregnant because of rape or incest, she must have the baby. It means that a woman having a tough pregnancy that could threaten her life also may still have to carry that baby.

I have heard some people say that abortion was not in the 1867 Constitution, so we should not have abortion now. Women's suffrage is not in the 1867 Constitution either. Does that mean they will take a woman's right to vote away?

People who believe in same-sex marriage and gay rights ought to be careful. The U.S. Supreme Court could very well come for them next.

Brian Hill

Mount Vernon

