Biden chides Trump about impeding virus vaccines? President Trump was behind it from the get-go. Who pushed "Operation Warp Speed?" Biden and the rest wanted nothing to do with it and did nothing to help with it. Now he's trying to act like he's concerned?
Trump is being criticized for not being willing to initiate a smooth transition. Biden isn't officially elected yet, and Trump has every right to do what he's doing. Remember Al Gore and the Florida hanging chads?
Also, who has been fighting and rejecting the transition of the Trump presidency for the past four years — 24/7?
They now want to unite the country that they themselves divided. In other words, unite to stand behind them — for higher taxes, much higher gas prices, unhindered abortion, the dismantling of our Constitution, stacking of our Supreme Court, the elimination of the Second Amendment and rejection of our American history. Loss of our freedoms; loss of jobs due to illegal immigration. The destruction of our electoral process, increased government overreach into our lives — the downward spiral into socialism, etc.
In my lifetime, I have never witnessed such blatant hypocrisy. Forgetting all the liberal cliches, do people hate Trump because of his actions or because of his accomplishments? Obama and Biden never even came close. Jealousy is a multiheaded monster.
Larry Coggins
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.