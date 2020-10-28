I have never actively affiliated with one political party. Rather, I have done my homework and evaluated individual candidates on their talents, merits and potential. Today, I concluded that will not hold true for me any longer. I will not vote for any Republican any time for any office, anywhere.
The Republicans have demonstrated their morals and values in relation to our country and to all of us as Americans. They have ignored their own vows to not push through a Supreme Court nominee “so close” to a presidential election. In the least their dishonesty is an affront to me and I hope a majority of Americans no matter what party a person may identify with. Is this who we are? Is this how it works? No trust, no integrity, no honor?
Apparently so. As a result, my one small vote will stand now and in the future in clear opposition. Republicans can do nothing to win me back. They are patently untrustworthy as their actions in the Senate have demonstrated.
Yes, some of these senators will go away in the upcoming election, however, like a stain on a tablecloth, no amount of scrubbing and soap will remove their actions from the future of our nation. Every time a Republican speaks of truth, honor, credibility, I will know the talk is empty and misleading. As one previous Republican was quoted as saying: “... fool me once ...” They have exceeded the limit. Don’t even think you can win we over. You won’t.
Does this mean I am only voting for the Democrat? No. I will vote for the individual. If the Democrat is weak, then I will write in someone who in my view would be better, but it won’t be a Republican. They lost me.
Howard Shapiro
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.